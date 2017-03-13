News Room
Public Services and Procurement Canada

March 13, 2017 06:00 ET

REMINDER/Media Advisory: Government of Canada to announce support to Ontario firm through Build in Canada Innovation Program

WATERLOO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Small Business and Tourism and Member of Parliament for Waterloo, on behalf of the Honourable Judy M. Foote, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, will announce that the government is investing in a Canadian innovation.

Date: March 13, 2017
Time: 11 am (EDT)
Location: Valency Inc.
9 King Street North, 2nd floor
Waterloo, Ontario

Contact Information

  • Annie Trepanier
    Office of the Honourable Judy M. Foote
    819-997-5421

    Media Relations
    Public Services and Procurement Canada
    819-420-5501
    media@pwgsc-tpsgc.gc.ca

