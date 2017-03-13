REMINDER/Media Advisory: Government of Canada to announce support to Ontario firm through Build in Canada Innovation Program

WATERLOO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Small Business and Tourism and Member of Parliament for Waterloo, on behalf of the Honourable Judy M. Foote, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, will announce that the government is investing in a Canadian innovation.

Date: March 13, 2017 Time: 11 am (EDT) Location: Valency Inc. 9 King Street North, 2nd floor Waterloo, Ontario

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook