News Room
Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

March 10, 2017 07:00 ET

REMINDER/Media Advisory: Government of Canada announcement with the municipality of Rougemont regarding the Centre des loisirs Omer-Cousineau

ROUGEMONT, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - Media representatives are invited to attend a press conference at which Pierre Breton, Member of Parliament for Shefford, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), will make an announcement regarding the Centre des loisirs Omer-Cousineau in Rougemont.

Date: Friday, March 10, 2017
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Location: Municipality of Rougemont
61 Marieville Road
Rougemont QC J0L 1M0

Stay connected

Follow us on Twitter @CanEconDev

Contact Information

News Room
 