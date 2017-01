REMINDER - MEDIA ADVISORY: Government of Canada announces new support for some of Canada's most leading national research facilities

QUEBEC CITY, QC--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - Canada Foundation for Innovation

The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science, will be joined by the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, at Université Laval for an important announcement regarding major research facilities across Canada.

The ministers will be available for questions and photos following the announcement.

Event:

Announcement

Date:

January 9, 2017

Time:

9 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time)

Both the tour and announcement are open to media.

Location:

Salle 2320-2330

Pavillon Gene-H.-Kruger

2425, rue de la Terrasse

Université Laval

Québec, Quebec