News Room
Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

February 27, 2017 07:00 ET

REMINDER/Media Advisory: Government of Canada announces support to KINESIQ, a Granby innovative company

GRANBY, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 27, 2017) - Media representatives are invited to attend a press conference at which Pierre Breton, Member of Parliament for Shefford, acting on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, will make an announcement regarding KINÉSIQ.

Date: Monday, February 27, 2017
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Location: KINÉSIQ
1300 Industriel Boulevard
Granby, Quebec J2J 0E5

Stay connected

Follow us on Twitter @CanEconDev

Contact Information

News Room
 