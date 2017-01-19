REMINDER/Media Advisory: Government of Canada press conference with the Knights of Columbus, Granby Council 1093

GRANBY, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 19, 2017) - Media representatives are invited to attend a press conference at which Pierre Breton, Member of Parliament for Shefford, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), will make an announcement regarding the Knights of Columbus, Granby Council 1093.

Date: Thursday, January 19, 2017 Time: 10:00 a.m. Location: Knights of Columbus, Granby Council 1093 Hall 620 Dufferin Street Granby, Quebec, J2H 0Z2

