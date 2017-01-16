REMINDER/Media Advisory: Government of Canada press conference at Verbom in Valcourt

VALCOURT, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 16, 2017) - Media representatives are invited to attend a press conference at which Pierre Breton, Member of Parliament for Shefford, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, will reiterate a financial contribution awarded to Verbom inc.

Date: Monday, January 16, 2017 Time: 1:30 p.m. Location: Verbom inc. 5066 Route 222 Valcourt QC J0E 2L0

