REMINDER/Media Advisory: Government of Canada press conference at Verbom in Valcourt

January 16, 2017 08:00 ET
VALCOURT, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 16, 2017) - Media representatives are invited to attend a press conference at which Pierre Breton, Member of Parliament for Shefford, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, will reiterate a financial contribution awarded to Verbom inc.
Stay connected
Follow us on Twitter @CanEconDev
Media RelationsCanada Economic Development for Quebec Regions514-283-8818dec.media.ced@canada.ca
See all RSS Newsfeeds