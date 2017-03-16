REMINDER/Media Advisory: Government of Canada supports REFLEX PHOTONICS in Kirkland

March 16, 2017 07:00 ET
KIRKLAND, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - Media representatives are invited to attend a press conference at which Mr. Francis Scarpaleggia, Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Louis, acting on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, will make an announcement regarding REFLEX PHOTONICS.
