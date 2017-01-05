REMINDER/Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

NORMAN WELLS, NORTHWEST TERRITORIES--(Marketwired - Jan. 5, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding the Canyon Creek access road with Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Wally Schumann, Minister of Transportation for the Government of the Northwest Territories.

Date: Thursday, January 5, 2017 Time: 12:00 p.m. MST Location: Norman Wells Legion Conference Room 25 Mackenzie Drive Norman Wells, Northwest Territories

Follow us on Twitter at @INFC_eng