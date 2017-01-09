News Room
Infrastructure Canada

Infrastructure Canada
City of Vancouver

City of Vancouver
Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation

Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation
Government of British Columbia

Government of British Columbia

January 09, 2017 10:00 ET

REMINDER/Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 9, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding the Killarney Seniors Centre with the Honourable Harjit Singh Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Suzanne Anton, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Vancouver-Fraserview; Acting Mayor Raymond Louie on behalf of Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson; and Park Board Vice-Chair Erin Shum on behalf of Chair Michael Wiebe.

Date: Monday, January 9, 2017
Time: 1:00 p.m. PST
Location: Killarney Community Centre Gym
6260 Killarney Street
Vancouver, British Columbia

Follow us on Twitter at @INFC_eng

Contact Information

News Room
 