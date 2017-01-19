Reminder/Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 19, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend a transit site tour with the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and His Worship Bill Given, Mayor of Grande Prairie.

Date: Thursday, January 19, 2017 Time: 4:45 p.m. Location: Transit Service Centre 9505, 112 Street Grande Prairie, Alberta

Follow us on Twitter at @INFC_eng