Reminder/Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

January 19, 2017 11:00 ET
GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 19, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend a transit site tour with the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and His Worship Bill Given, Mayor of Grande Prairie.
Brook SimpsonPress SecretaryOffice of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities613-219-0149brook.simpson@canada.caAileen MachellPress SecretaryAlberta Transportation and Alberta Infrastructure780-292-0154Aileen.machell@gov.ab.caJason HenryTransit ManagerCity of Grande Prairie780-538-0487jhenry@cityofgp.comInfrastructure Canada613-960-9251Toll free: 1-877-250-7154infc.media-medias.infc@canada.ca
