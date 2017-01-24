REMINDER/Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

January 24, 2017 07:00 ET
SALABERRY-DE-VALLEYFIELD, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 24, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with Pablo Rodriguez, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier (Quebec), on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Martin Coiteux, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Land Occupancy, Minister of Public Security and Minister responsible for the region of Montréal; Lucie Charlebois, Minister of Rehabilitation, Youth Protection, Public Health and Healthy Living, Minister responsible for the Montérégie region and Member of the National Assembly for Soulanges; and Denis Lapointe, Mayor of the municipality of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield.
Brook SimpsonPress SecretaryOffice of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities613-219-0149brook.simpson@canada.caMarie-Eve Pelletier - Press SecretaryOffice of the Minister of Municipal Affairs andLand Occupancy, Minister of Public Security andMinister responsible for the region of Montreal418 691-2050Bianca Boutin - Press SecretaryOffice of the Minister of Rehabilitation, YouthProtection and Public Health418 266-7181Danielle PrieurCommunications CoordinatorMunicipality of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield450 370-4770, ext. 4854Infrastructure Canada613-960-9251Toll free: 1-877-250-7154media@infc.gc.caFollow us on Twitter at @INFC_eng
See all RSS Newsfeeds