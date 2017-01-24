REMINDER/Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

News Room
SALABERRY-DE-VALLEYFIELD, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 24, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with Pablo Rodriguez, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier (Quebec), on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Martin Coiteux, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Land Occupancy, Minister of Public Security and Minister responsible for the region of Montréal; Lucie Charlebois, Minister of Rehabilitation, Youth Protection, Public Health and Healthy Living, Minister responsible for the Montérégie region and Member of the National Assembly for Soulanges; and Denis Lapointe, Mayor of the municipality of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield.

Date: Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Time: 9:00 a.m.
Location: City Hall
Council Chamber, 2nd Floor
61 Sainte-Cécile Street
Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec

Contact Information

  • Brook Simpson
    Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
    613-219-0149
    brook.simpson@canada.ca

    Marie-Eve Pelletier - Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of Municipal Affairs and
    Land Occupancy, Minister of Public Security and
    Minister responsible for the region of Montreal
    418 691-2050

    Bianca Boutin - Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of Rehabilitation, Youth
    Protection and Public Health
    418 266-7181

    Danielle Prieur
    Communications Coordinator
    Municipality of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield
    450 370-4770, ext. 4854

    Infrastructure Canada
    613-960-9251
    Toll free: 1-877-250-7154
    media@infc.gc.ca
    Follow us on Twitter at @INFC_eng

