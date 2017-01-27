REMINDER/Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

January 27, 2017 10:00 ET
NORTH VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 27, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding the Highway 1 Lower Lynn Corridor project with Jonathan Wilkinson, Member of Parliament for North Vancouver, Terry Beech, Member of Parliament for Burnaby North - Seymour, and Pamela Goldsmith-Jones, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver - Sunshine Coast - Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Todd Stone, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure for British Columbia; Jane Thornthwaite, Member of the Legislative Assembly for North Vancouver-Seymour; and Richard Walton, Mayor of the District of North Vancouver.
Brook SimpsonPress SecretaryOffice of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities613-219-0149Brook.Simpson@canada.caMedia RelationsGovernment Communications and Public EngagementMinistry of Transportation and Infrastructure250-356-8241Infrastructure Canada613-960-9251Toll free: 1-877-250-7154media@infc.gc.ca
