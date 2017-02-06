News Room
Infrastructure Canada

Infrastructure Canada

February 06, 2017 06:00 ET

REMINDER/Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

SAINT-JEAN-SUR-RICHELIEU, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 6, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event. The announcement be attended by Mr. Jean Rioux, MP for Saint-Jean, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, and Ms. Lucie Charlebois, Minister for Rehabilitation, Youth Protection, Public Health and Healthy Living, Minister responsible for the Montérégie region, on behalf of the Minister of Transport, Sustainable Mobility and Transport Electrification, Mr. Laurent Lessard.

The Mayor of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Mr. Michel Fecteau will also participate in the event.

Date: Monday, February 6, 2017
Time: 8:30 a.m.
Location: Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu City Hall
Council Chambers
188 Jacques-Cartier-Nord
Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu

Follow us on Twitter at @INFC_eng

Contact Information

  • Brook Simpson
    Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
    613-219-0149
    brook.simpson@canada.ca

    Bianca Boutin, Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of
    Minister for Rehabilitation, Youth Protection,
    Public Health and Healthy Living, Minister
    responsible for the Monteregie region
    418 643-6980

    Infrastructure Canada
    613-960-9251
    Toll free: 1-877-250-7154
    media@infc.gc.ca

    Josee Seguin
    Monteregie region
    Department of Transport, Sustainable Mobility and
    Transport Electrification of Quebec
    450 698-3400 ext.389

News Room
 