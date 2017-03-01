REMINDER/Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

March 01, 2017 08:00 ET
MIRAMICHI, NEW BRUNSWICK--(Marketwired - March 1, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding the New Brunswick Anderson Bridge with Pat Finnigan, Member of Parliament for MiramichiΓÇÆGrand Lake, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Bill Fraser, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure and Northern and Miramichi Funds; and Lisa Harris, Minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care.
Brook SimpsonPress SecretaryOffice of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities613-219-0149brook.simpson@canada.caJeff HullCommunicationDepartment of Transportation and infrastructure506-444-5211Infrastructure Canada613-960-9251Toll free: 1-877-250-7154media@infc.gc.ca
