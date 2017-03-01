News Room
March 01, 2017 08:00 ET

REMINDER/Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

MIRAMICHI, NEW BRUNSWICK--(Marketwired - March 1, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding the New Brunswick Anderson Bridge with Pat Finnigan, Member of Parliament for MiramichiΓÇÆGrand Lake, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Bill Fraser, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure and Northern and Miramichi Funds; and Lisa Harris, Minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care.

Date: Wednesday, March 1, 2017
Time: 3:00 p.m.
Location: Knights of Columbus Hall
345 Campbell Street
Miramichi, New Brunswick

Contact Information

  • Brook Simpson
    Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
    613-219-0149
    brook.simpson@canada.ca

    Jeff Hull
    Communication
    Department of Transportation and infrastructure
    506-444-5211

    Infrastructure Canada
    613-960-9251
    Toll free: 1-877-250-7154
    media@infc.gc.ca

