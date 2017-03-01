News Room
Infrastructure Canada
Government of Quebec

March 01, 2017 09:33 ET

REMINDER/Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

SAINTE-ANNE-DE-BEAUPRÉ, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - March 1, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with the Honorable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Member of Parliament for Québec (Quebec), on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; François Blais, Minister of Employment and Social Solidarity and Minister responsible for the Capitale-Nationale region, on behalf of Martin Coiteux, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Land Occupancy, Minister of Public Security, and Minister responsible for the Montreal region; Jean-Luc Fortin, Mayor of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré; and Régis Labeaume, Mayor of Quebec City.

Date: Wednesday, March 1, 2017
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Location: Town Hall (Council chambers)
9336 Royale Ave.
Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré, Quebec

