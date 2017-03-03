REMINDER/Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

March 03, 2017 10:30 ET
MAPLE RIDGE, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 3, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding an upcoming safety improvement project for Highway 7 through Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows with Dan Ruimy, Member of Parliament for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Doug Bing, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows, on behalf of Todd Stone, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure for B.C.
Driving directions:
From the west: Follow Highway 7 to the Haney Bypass and continue straight through the intersection at Highway 7 to Kanaka Way to park. The site is across Hwy 7 at the PetroCan/7-11 on the corner.
From the east: Follow Highway 7 to Kanaka Way, turn right and park. The site is across Hwy 7 at the PetroCan/7-11 on the corner.
Follow us on Twitter at @INFC_eng
Media ContactGovernment Communications and Public EngagementMinistry of Transportation and Infrastructure250-356-8241Infrastructure Canada613-960-9251Toll free: 1-877-250-7154media@infc.gc.ca
See all RSS Newsfeeds