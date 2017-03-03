REMINDER/Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

March 03, 2017 11:00 ET
EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 3, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding the Fort Edmonton Park expansion project with the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Brian Mason, Minister of Infrastructure; His Worship Don Iveson, Mayor of Edmonton; Lyndon Decore, Chair of the Fort Edmonton Foundation; Bill Demchuk, Executive Director of the Fort Edmonton Management Company; Chief Billy Morin, Chief of Enoch Cree Nation; and Audrey Poitras, President of the Métis Nation of Alberta.
Aileen MachellPress SecretaryAlberta Minister of Infrastructure780-292-0154Aileen.machell@gov.ab.caCheryl OxfordMedia Relations ManagerOffice of Mayor Don Iveson780-496-8104cheryl.oxford@edmonton.caBill DemchukExecutive DirectorFort Edmonton Management Company780-496-8773bill.demchuk@edmonton.caInfrastructure Canada613-960-9251Toll free: 1-877-250-7154media@infc.gc.ca
