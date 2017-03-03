News Room
March 03, 2017 11:00 ET

REMINDER/Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 3, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding the Fort Edmonton Park expansion project with the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Brian Mason, Minister of Infrastructure; His Worship Don Iveson, Mayor of Edmonton; Lyndon Decore, Chair of the Fort Edmonton Foundation; Bill Demchuk, Executive Director of the Fort Edmonton Management Company; Chief Billy Morin, Chief of Enoch Cree Nation; and Audrey Poitras, President of the Métis Nation of Alberta.

Date: Friday, March 3, 2017
Time: 12:00 p.m.
Location: Johnson's Cafe in the Hotel Selkirk
Fort Edmonton Park
Southwest corner of Whitemud Freeway and Fox Drive
Edmonton, Alberta

