News Room
Infrastructure Canada

Infrastructure Canada

March 13, 2017 06:00 ET

REMINDER/Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

MONT-JOLI, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure announcement with Rémi Massé, Member of Parliament for Avignon-La Mitis-Matane-Matapédia, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and Jean D'Amour, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Minister responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent region, on behalf of Sébastien Proulx, Minister of Families, Minister of Education, Recreation and Sports, Minister responsible for the Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine region.

Date: Monday, March 13, 2017
Time: 3:45 p.m.
Location: Mont-Joli Arena - Stade du Centenaire (Mezzanine)
126, avenue Ross
Mont-Joli, Québec

Follow us on Twitter at @INFC_eng

Contact Information

  • Marc Lapointe
    Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister responsible for Maritime Affairs
    418-691-5650

    Infrastructure Canada
    613-960-9251
    Toll free: 1-877-250-7154
    media@infc.gc.ca

News Room
 