REMINDER/Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

MONT-JOLI, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure announcement with Rémi Massé, Member of Parliament for Avignon-La Mitis-Matane-Matapédia, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and Jean D'Amour, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Minister responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent region, on behalf of Sébastien Proulx, Minister of Families, Minister of Education, Recreation and Sports, Minister responsible for the Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine region.

Date: Monday, March 13, 2017 Time: 3:45 p.m. Location: Mont-Joli Arena - Stade du Centenaire (Mezzanine) 126, avenue Ross Mont-Joli, Québec

Follow us on Twitter at @INFC_eng