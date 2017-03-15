News Room
REMINDER/Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

BEECHVILLE, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding the Highway 102/103 interchange with Bernadette Jordan, Member of Parliament for South Shore - St. Margaret's, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Iain Rankin, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Timberlea-Prospect, on behalf of the Honourable Geoff MacLellan, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal.

Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: TIR Beechville Base
27 Prospect Road
Beechville, Nova Scotia

