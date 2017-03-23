REMINDER/Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

News Room
March 23, 2017 07:00 ET

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - Canada's Infrastructure and Communities Minister, the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, will address the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce regarding Budget 2017, the next step in the federal government's economic plan to support Canada's middle class and those working hard to join it. Minister Sohi will discuss how Budget 2017 works to give Canadians the tools they need for the economy of tomorrow.

Speech title: "Budget 2017: Working for the Middle Class"

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2017
Time: 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Location: The Sutton Place Hotel
10235 101 Street
Edmonton, Alberta

