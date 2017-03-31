News Room
Infrastructure Canada

Infrastructure Canada
Government of Manitoba

Government of Manitoba

March 31, 2017 07:00 ET

REMINDER/Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - The Honourable Jim Carr, Minister of Natural Resources, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, will highlight public transit features of Budget 2017 and make an important investment announcement regarding Manitoba public transit infrastructure with the Honourable Eileen Clarke, Minister of Indigenous and Municipal Relations.

Date: Friday, March 31, 2017
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Location: Manitoba Legislative Building
Rotunda
450 Broadway
Winnipeg, Manitoba

Follow us on Twitter at @INFC_eng

Contact Information

News Room
 