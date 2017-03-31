REMINDER/Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

March 31, 2017 07:00 ET
WINNIPEG, MANITOBA--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - The Honourable Jim Carr, Minister of Natural Resources, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, will highlight public transit features of Budget 2017 and make an important investment announcement regarding Manitoba public transit infrastructure with the Honourable Eileen Clarke, Minister of Indigenous and Municipal Relations.
Follow us on Twitter at @INFC_eng
Brook SimpsonPress SecretaryOffice of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities613-219-0149brook.simpson@canada.caCaitlin MacGregorPress SecretaryManitoba Government - Communications & Stakeholder Relations204-945-1494caitlin.macgregor@leg.gov.mb.caInfrastructure Canada613-960-9251Toll free: 1-877-250-7154infc.media-medias.infc@canada.ca
See all RSS Newsfeeds