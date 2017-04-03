News Room
Infrastructure Canada

Infrastructure Canada

April 03, 2017 07:00 ET

REMINDER/Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

SAINTE-AGATHE-DES-MONTS, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 3, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with David Graham, Member of Parliament for Laurentides-Labelle, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Christine St-Pierre Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie and Minister responsible for the Laurentides region on behalf of Martin Coiteux, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Land Occupancy, Minister of Public Security, and Minister responsible for the Montreal region; and Denis Chalifoux, Mayor of Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts.

Date: Monday, April 3, 2016
Time: 9:00 a.m.
Location: Place Lagny
Salle J.-A. Ratelle
2 Saint-Louis Street
Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, Quebec

Follow us on Twitter at @INFC_eng

Contact Information

  • Brook Simpson
    Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
    613-219-0149
    Brook.Simpson@canada.ca

    Marie-Eve Pelletier
    Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of Municipal Affairs and
    Land Occupancy, Minister of Public Security and
    Minister responsible for the region of Montreal
    418-691-2050

    Francois Caouette
    Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of Minister of International
    Relations and La Francophonie and Minister
    responsible for the Laurentides region
    418 649-2319

    Denis Savard
    Director General
    City of Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts
    819 326-4595

    Infrastructure Canada
    613-960-9251
    Toll free: 1-877-250-7154
    media@infc.gc.ca

News Room
 