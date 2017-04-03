REMINDER/Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

SAINTE-AGATHE-DES-MONTS, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 3, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with David Graham, Member of Parliament for Laurentides-Labelle, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Christine St-Pierre Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie and Minister responsible for the Laurentides region on behalf of Martin Coiteux, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Land Occupancy, Minister of Public Security, and Minister responsible for the Montreal region; and Denis Chalifoux, Mayor of Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts.

Date: Monday, April 3, 2016 Time: 9:00 a.m. Location: Place Lagny Salle J.-A. Ratelle 2 Saint-Louis Street Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, Quebec

Follow us on Twitter at @INFC_eng