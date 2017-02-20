REMINDER/Media Advisory: Internal government report sheds light on need for farmworker legislation

AFL to release PC-era document showing agricultural workplace legislation was overdue

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Feb. 20, 2017) - Documents uncovered by the Alberta Federation of Labour show the significant human costs of ignoring workplace safety legislation in the agricultural sector.

The documents, which will be released by the Federation at a press conference at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21, were created under the government of then-premier Jim Prentice, and were written by a third- party contractor.

"This report utterly repudiates the arguments against basic workplace protections for agricultural employees," Alberta Federation of Labour president Gil McGowan said. "Anyone who reads this report and still says that Alberta doesn't need common-sense agricultural workplace laws has no heart."

PRESS CONFERENCE