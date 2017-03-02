News Room
March 02, 2017 06:00 ET

REMINDER/Media Advisory/Invitation: Public Viewing of the Design Concepts for the Memorial to the Victims of Communism

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 2, 2017) - The Department of Canadian Heritage invites media representatives and the public to attend a public viewing of the five finalists in the design competition for the national Memorial to the Victims of Communism on Thursday.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:
Thursday, March 2, 2017
TIME:
5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
PLACE:
Alt Hotel, Second Floor
185 Slater Street
Ottawa, Ontario

