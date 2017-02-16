REMINDER/Media Advisory: Invitation to the first Winterlude Ice Dragon Boat Festival

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 16, 2017) - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, invites media to attend the launch of Winterlude's first Ice Dragon Boast Festival on Saturday.

Members of the media should note that registration from Canadian Heritage is required to access Winterlude's official sites and closed streets with a vehicle. Since parking is limited at Dows Lake, media representatives are asked to R.S.V.P. by sending an email to pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca by 2:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, February 16, 2017.

Please see the attached backgrounder for further details.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Saturday, February 18, 2017 TIME: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PLACE: Rideau Canal Skateway (Dows Lake) Ottawa, Ontario

BACKGROUNDER

Members of the media are reminded that registration from Canadian Heritage is required to access official sites and closed streets by vehicle throughout the festivities. If you have not registered, please do so by sending an email to pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca by 2:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, February 16, 2017, with the following information:

Name

Cellular phone number

Type of vehicle

Licence plate number

Official media passes are available upon presentation of your identification at the Parliamentary Press Gallery at 150 Wellington Street in Ottawa from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Media parking is available on Queen Elizabeth Driveway (see Annex 1), and media representatives are asked to access the Driveway via Preston Street.

As this event is taking place on the Rideau Canada Skateway, non-slip footwear is recommended.