SOURCE: Canada Foundation for Innovation

Canada Foundation for Innovation

February 28, 2017 06:00 ET

REMINDER - MEDIA ADVISORY: Minister Duncan to announce support for 223 projects at 39 different universities across Canada to help attract and retain top research talent

FREDERICTON, NB--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - Canada Foundation for Innovation

The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science, will be at the University of New Brunswick to announce funding support for universities and researchers across Canada. This John R. Evans Leaders Fund support translates into jobs and new enterprises, better health, a cleaner environment and growth for Canada's middle class.

After the announcement, Minister Duncan will tour the Andrew and Marjorie McCain Human Performance Laboratory at the University of New Brunswick. Media are invited to join the tour.

Date: February 28, 2017

Announcement - 10:15 a.m. (AST)
Tour to follow

Location:
University of New Brunswick, Fredericton Campus
15 Peter Kelly Dr.
Long Hall, Richard J. CURRIE CENTER
Fredericton, New Brunswick

Contact Information

  • For more information:

    Malorie Bertrand
    Media Relations and Communications Officer
    Canada Foundation for Innovation
    613-943-2580 (office)
    613-447-1723 (mobile)
    malorie.bertrand@innovation.ca

    Media Relations
    Innovation, Science, and Economic Development Canada
    343-291-1777
    media-relations@ic.gc.ca

    Stefanie Power
    Acting Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of Science
    343-291-2600
    stefanie.power@canada.ca

