REMINDER - MEDIA ADVISORY: Minister Duncan to announce support for 223 projects at 39 different universities across Canada to help attract and retain top research talent

SOURCE: Canada Foundation for Innovation
February 28, 2017 06:00 ET
FREDERICTON, NB--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - Canada Foundation for Innovation
The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science, will be at the University of New Brunswick to announce funding support for universities and researchers across Canada. This John R. Evans Leaders Fund support translates into jobs and new enterprises, better health, a cleaner environment and growth for Canada's middle class.
After the announcement, Minister Duncan will tour the Andrew and Marjorie McCain Human Performance Laboratory at the University of New Brunswick. Media are invited to join the tour.
Date: February 28, 2017
Announcement - 10:15 a.m. (AST)Tour to follow
Location:University of New Brunswick, Fredericton Campus15 Peter Kelly Dr.Long Hall, Richard J. CURRIE CENTERFredericton, New Brunswick
For more information:Malorie BertrandMedia Relations and Communications OfficerCanada Foundation for Innovation613-943-2580 (office)613-447-1723 (mobile)malorie.bertrand@innovation.caMedia RelationsInnovation, Science, and Economic Development Canada343-291-1777media-relations@ic.gc.caStefanie PowerActing Press SecretaryOffice of the Minister of Science343-291-2600 stefanie.power@canada.ca
