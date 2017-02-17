News Room
February 17, 2017 06:00 ET

REMINDER/Media Advisory: Minister Joly to Make an Announcement About the Ottawa Art Gallery Expansion and the Arts Court Redevelopment Project

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 17, 2017) - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will make an announcement about cultural infrastructure funding in Ottawa on Friday.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Friday, February 17, 2017
TIME: 9:00 a.m.
PLACE: Ottawa Art Gallery
2 Daly Avenue
Ottawa, Ontario

Contact Information

  • Pierre-Olivier Herbert
    Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage
    819-997-7788

    Media Relations
    Canadian Heritage
    819-994-9101
    1-866-569-6155
    pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

