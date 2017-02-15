News Room
February 15, 2017 06:00 ET

REMINDER/Media Advisory: Minister Joly to Speak at National Flag of Canada Day Celebrations

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 15, 2017) - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will speak at the celebrations for National Flag of Canada Day on Wednesday.

Minister Joly will be joined by the Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of Democratic Institutions; Joan O'Malley, who sewed the first National flag in 1965; and Sandra Hanington, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint.

During the ceremony, the Royal Canadian Mint will unveil a coin commemorating Canada 150.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Wednesday, February 15, 2017
TIME: 1:00 p.m.
PLACE: Parliament Hill
Ottawa, Ontario

