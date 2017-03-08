REMINDER/Media Advisory: Minister Wilson-Raybould to Provide Opening Remarks for Knowledge Exchange

GATINEAU, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 8, 2017) - The Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, P.C., Q.C., M.P., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, will provide the opening remarks at the Knowledge Exchange on the Criminal Justice System's Response to Sexual Assault Against Adults.

Date: Wednesday March 8, 2017 Location: Hilton Lac-Leamy 3, boulevard du Casino Gatineau, Quebec Time: 8:30 a.m. (local time)