REMINDER/Media Advisory: Minister Wilson-Raybould to Provide Opening Remarks for Knowledge Exchange

March 08, 2017 06:00 ET
GATINEAU, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 8, 2017) - The Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, P.C., Q.C., M.P., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, will provide the opening remarks at the Knowledge Exchange on the Criminal Justice System's Response to Sexual Assault Against Adults.
David TaylorDirector of CommunicationsOffice of the Minister of Justice613-992-4621Media Relations OfficeDepartment of Justice Canadamedia@justice.gc.ca613-957-4207
See all RSS Newsfeeds