REMINDER/Media Advisory: Minister Wilson-Raybould to Make an Announcement

March 08, 2017 07:00 ET
OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 8, 2017) - The Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, P.C., Q.C., M.P., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, will make an announcement regarding legislation to clean up the Criminal Code.
The Department of Justice Canada will hold a technical briefing after the press conference.
Reporters can participate in the technical briefing via teleconference by calling 613-954-9003 / 1-866-206-0153, access code 7524914 (followed by #).
Note: The technical briefing is for background purposes and is not for attribution.
Media Relations OfficeDepartment of Justice Canada
