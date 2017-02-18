REMINDER - Media Advisory/Photo Opportunity: CIBC Shinny Hockey Day Returns to the Rideau Canal Skateway after 15 years!

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 18, 2017) - The Department of Canadian Heritage invites members of the media to a photo opportunity for CIBC Shinny Hockey Day on Saturday. Around 2,500 minor hockey players will be lacing up to play Canada's favourite sport on 150 make-shift rinks.

On site for the puck drop will be Todd White, retired National Hockey League player; Dr. Mark Kristmanson, Chief Executive Officer of the National Capital Commission; Rob Assimakopoulos, CIBC's Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer; and Kathleen Woodard, CIBC's Senior Vice President and Region Head, Ontario. Spokespersons from Canadian Heritage will also be on hand for interviews.

Weather permitting, Canadian Heritage will be also capturing drone footage of the shinny games that can be shared with media upon request.

CIBC is the official sponsor of Winterlude and presenting sponsor of the Rideau Canal Skateway. This year marks the shared 150th anniversary of CIBC and Canada's Confederation; CIBC is excited to help bring Canada 150 celebrations to life through initiatives like CIBC Shinny Hockey Day and the online campaign to ignite national pride, #StandForCanada.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Saturday, February 18, 2017 TIME: 7:30 a.m. PLACE: Rideau Canal Skateway Between the National Arts Centre and the Shaw Centre Ottawa, Ontario

