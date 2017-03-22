REMINDER/Media Advisory: PIPSC President Available for Comments Following Release of 2017 Federal Budget

March 22, 2017 08:00 ET
OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - Debi Daviau, President of the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC) will be available on March 22, 2017 from 4:00 p.m. onwards in Room 253-D, Railway Committee Room, Centre Block to provide comment on the 2017 federal budget.
When: Wednesday, March 22, 2017, 4 p.m.
Where: Railway Committee Room (253-D), Centre Block, Parliament Hill
PIPSC represents some 55,000 public-sector scientists and other professionals across the country, most of them employed by the federal government.
Johanne Fillion(613) 228-6310 ext. 4953(613) 883-4900 (cell)jfillion@pipsc.caPierre Villon(613) 228-6310 ext. 4928(613) 794-9369 (cell)pvillon@pipsc.ca
