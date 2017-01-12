REMINDER/Media Advisory: PIPSC President Debi Daviau to Speak on Ongoing Phoenix Pay Problems

January 12, 2017 08:30 ET
OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 12, 2017) - Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC) President Debi Daviau will hold a press conference tomorrow on Parliament Hill about the Phoenix pay system's ongoing problems and outline a key demand of the government.
PIPSC represents some 55,000 public-sector scientists and other professionals across the country, most of them employed by the federal government.
