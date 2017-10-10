News Room

October 10, 2017

REMINDER - Media Advisory: Signs Honouring Danille Kerpan To Be Unveiled Today, on Third Anniversary of Impaired Driving Crash Which Claimed Her Life

BLADWORTH, SK--(Marketwired - October 10, 2017) - New road signs honouring the memory of impaired driving victim Danille Kerpan will be unveiled today -- the third anniversary of the crash that tragically claimed her life.

Danille's parents, Melanie and Allan Kerpan, will join The Honourable Joe Hargrave, Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Government Insurance, and MADD Canada for the sign unveiling ceremony on Tuesday afternoon.

Media are invited to attend the sign unveiling and hear from special guests.

Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2017
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Townline Road, 1 kilometre east of Highway 11, near Bladworth, Saskatchewan
Special Guests: Melanie and Allan Kerpan
  The Honourable Joe Hargrave, Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Government Insurance
  Andrew Murie, MADD Canada Chief Executive Officer
  Steve Sullivan, MADD Canada Director of Victim Services

Two signs will be permanently installed near the location of the 2014 crash which killed Danille, on Townline Road, south of Bladworth in Saskatchewan.

Roadside memorial signs are a powerful and lasting way to honour victims and to remind motorists about the tragic consequences of impaired driving. MADD Canada thanks the Kerpan family for their courage, and the Government of Saskatchewan for its leadership in establishing this roadside memorial for victims of impaired driving.

