REMINDER/Media Advisory: Street Closures in Ottawa and Gatineau during Winterlude

GATINEAU, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 10, 2017) - Canadian Heritage would like to inform the public of the street closures in effect in Ottawa and Gatineau during Winterlude, which is taking place from February 3 to 20, 2017.
Only vehicles displaying a circulation access pass, residents with proof of residence, hotel patrons with proof of hotel reservation, and emergency vehicles will be granted access to closed streets.
Street Closures
Ottawa
Laurier Avenue West between Nicholas Street and Elgin Street, the on-ramp from Queen Elizabeth Drive to Laurier Avenue West, and Queen Elizabeth Drive from Confederation Park to Preston Street will be closed to traffic at the following times:
The westbound lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway between Vimy Place and Island Park Drive will be closed to traffic, and there will be a lane reduction on Wellington Street between Booth Street and Vimy Place at the following times:
Gatineau
Laurier Street between de Verdun Street and Saint-Étienne Street will be closed to traffic at the following times:
Laurier Street between de Verdun Street and Boulevard des Allumettières, and Saint-Étienne Street between Laurier Street and Notre-Dame-de-l'Île Street will be closed to traffic at the following times:
Paid Parking ($)
During Winterlude, parking is available at these locations:
