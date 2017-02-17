REMINDER/Media Advisory: Street Closures in Ottawa and Gatineau during Winterlude

GATINEAU, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 17, 2017) - Canadian Heritage would like to inform the public of the street closures in effect in Ottawa and Gatineau during Winterlude, which is taking place from February 3 to 20, 2017.

Only vehicles displaying a circulation access pass, residents with proof of residence, hotel patrons with proof of hotel reservation, and emergency vehicles will be granted access to closed streets.

Street Closures

Ottawa

Laurier Avenue West between Nicholas Street and Elgin Street, the on-ramp from Queen Elizabeth Drive to Laurier Avenue West, and Queen Elizabeth Drive from Confederation Park to Preston Street will be closed to traffic at the following times:

Saturdays, February 4, 11 and 18, 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Sundays, February 5, 12 and 19, 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Monday, February 20, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The westbound lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway between Vimy Place and Island Park Drive will be closed to traffic, and there will be a lane reduction on Wellington Street between Booth Street and Vimy Place at the following times:

Sunday, February 19, 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Gatineau

Laurier Street between de Verdun Street and Saint-Étienne Street will be closed to traffic at the following times:

Mondays, February 6 and 13, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Thursdays, February 9 and 16, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Fridays, February 3, 10 and 17, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Laurier Street between de Verdun Street and Boulevard des Allumettières, and Saint-Étienne Street between Laurier Street and Notre-Dame-de-l'Île Street will be closed to traffic at the following times:

Saturdays, February 4, 11 and 18

Sundays, February 5, 12 and 19, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Monday, February 20, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Paid Parking ($)

During Winterlude, parking is available at these locations:

Bronson Avenue

Dows Lake

Jacques-Cartier Park

National Arts Centre (NAC)

Rideau Centre

World Exchange Plaza

Ottawa City Hall

Stay Connected

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.