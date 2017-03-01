REMINDER/Media Advisory: Support from the Government of Canada to five Chaudiere-Appalaches companies

QUÉBEC CITY, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - March 1, 2017) - Media representatives are invited to a press conference during which the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, will make an announcement regarding financial contributions to Porte Patio Novatech Inc., Menuiserox Inc., Mécanium, Coté Inox Inc., and Innovation PCM Inc.

Representatives from the companies will be on site to present their projects.

Date: Wednesday, March 1, 2017 Time: 1:00 p.m. Location: Côté Inox Inc. 302 Hwy 279 Saint-Lazare-de-Bellechasse QC G0R 3J0

Stay connected

The conference will be broadcast live on Periscope: https://www.periscope.tv/CanEconDev

Follow us on Twitter @CanEconDev