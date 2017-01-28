REMINDER/Media Advisory: The Canada Revenue Agency and Revenu Quebec highlight commitment to client-focused service at tax time

January 28, 2017 08:00 ET
MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 28, 2017) - On Saturday, January 28, 2017, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, P.C. M.P., Minister of National Revenue, and Carlos J. Leitão, Quebec Minister of Finance, will address volunteers of the Volunteer Program/Community Volunteer Income Tax Program, which enables individuals and families with modest incomes and simple tax situations to maintain uninterrupted access to the benefits and credits for which they qualify.
Chloe Luciani-GirouardPress SecretaryOffice of the Minister of National Revenue613-995-2960Media RelationsQuebec RegionCanada Revenue Agency514-283-2628
