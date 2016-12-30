REMINDER/Media Advisory: The Red Couch Tour Makes a Stop on Parliament Hill Ahead of the Canada 150 Kick-Off

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Dec. 30, 2016) - Canadian Heritage is inviting journalists to a photo opportunity for the Red Couch Tour, a Canada 150 Signature project that will make a stop on Parliament hill on Friday. Spokespersons from the Red Couch Tour will be on site to discuss the project, which will invite Canadians from across the country to share their stories about what Canada means to them. Spokespersons from Canadian Heritage will also be available to talk about what to expect at the Kick-Off Celebrations for the 150th anniversary of Confederation in Canada's Capital Region.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Friday, December 30, 2016 TIME: 1:30 p.m.-3:00 p.m. PLACE: Parliament Hill Wellington Street Ottawa, Ontario

