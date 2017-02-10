News Room
February 10, 2017 10:00 ET

REMINDER/Media Advisory: Tour of the Voltigeurs de Quebec Armoury

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 10, 2017) - The Honourable Judy M. Foote, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, and the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, will participate in a guided tour of the Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury to observe progress of the reconstruction.

Note: Media are invited to take part in the tour and are asked to arrive by 8:45 am.

For health and safety reasons, all media representatives are required to bring and wear their own steel-toed boots or shoes approved by the Canadian Standards Association, a helmet, safety glasses and a safety vest to be allowed on site.

Please confirm your participation before 1:00 pm on Friday, February 10, at quemedia@pwgsc-tpsgc.gc.ca.

Date: February 11, 2017
Time: 9 am (EST)
Location: Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury
805 Wilfrid-Laurier Avenue East
Québec, Quebec

Contact Information

  • Annie Trepanier
    Office of the Honourable Judy M. Foote
    819-997-5421

    Media Relations
    Public Services and Procurement Canada
    819-420-5501
    media@pwgsc-tpsgc.gc.ca

