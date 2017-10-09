REMINDER - MOVE Guides Brings Global Workforce Insights to 20th Annual HR Tech Conference & Exposition

SAN FRANCISCO, CA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Oct 9, 2017) -

WHO:

MOVE Guides, a technology leader that helps HR teams move their employees around the world

WHAT:

Will present during the panel "The ROI of Investing in Women" and exhibit its award-winning solutions at the 20th Annual HR Technology Conference & Exposition.

WHEN:

Tuesday, October 10 - Friday, October 13, 2017

"The ROI of Investing in Women" is scheduled for Tuesday, October 10 at 10:30 a.m. PDT.

WHERE:

The Venetian Las Vegas

3355 S Las Vegas Blvd.

Las Vegas, Nev.

MOVE Guides will exhibit in Booth No. 3725.

DETAILS:

The world's workforce is evolving and changing the way organizations interact with employees. At the same time, research indicates that diverse management can bring a higher return on investment. During the HR Technology Conference, Brynne Kennedy, founder and CEO of MOVE Guides, will participate in the conference's second annual Women in HR Technology event. In "The ROI of Investing in Women," Kennedy will join a discussion on what can be done to increase the number of technology startups led by women. Kennedy and the other panelists will share their professional journeys and experiences with fundraising and offer advice for aspiring entrepreneurs and investors.

In addition, MOVE Guides will demonstrate its award-winning Talent Mobility Cloud platform that simplifies the global mobility process with a single mobility view. Talent Mobility Cloud brings together global supply chain, expense management data, employee activities and mobility management processes into a single platform that can integrate with existing HRIS, payroll and financial systems. Conference attendees interested in learning about taking a unified approach to global mobility management are encouraged to visit representatives from MOVE Guides in Booth No. 3725.

For event information and registration, visit http://www.hrtechnologyconference.com.

About MOVE Guides

MOVE Guides powers global business with the first cloud-based software platform designed for the growing mobile workforce. Industry leading companies rely on our Talent Mobility Cloud to deliver their global mobility programs across more than 190 countries with increased operational efficiencies, trusted compliance and engaging employee experiences. MOVE Guides' philanthropic initiative -- Mobility4All -- provides opportunities for those fleeing poverty and conflict by moving to new locations.

Backed by New Enterprise Associates and Notion Capital, MOVE Guides is headquartered in San Francisco and London, with offices throughout the Americas, EMEA and APAC. For more information, go to www.moveguides.com and follow MOVE Guides on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.