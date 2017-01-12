REMINDER - MOVE Guides CEO to Share Talent Mobility Insights on HRExaminer Executive Conversations Radio Show

SAN FRANCISCO, CA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Jan 12, 2017) -

WHO: Brynne Kennedy, founder and CEO of MOVE Guides, helping HR teams move their employees around the world -- for any reason, any policy and any location

WHAT: Will join industry expert John Sumser as featured guest on an upcoming episode of the weekly HRExaminer Executive Conversations radio show.

WHEN: Friday, January 13, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. EST (9:00 a.m. CST / 8:00 a.m. MST / 7:00 a.m. PST)

WHERE: Listen live at: http://www.blogtalkradio.com/hrexaminer/2017/01/13/hrexaminer-executive-conversations-with-brynne-kennedy-move-guides

A replay using this same link will be available after the show airs.

DETAILS: Talent mobility has historically been a complicated, highly manual process, arduous for global organizations relocating talent and stressful for those employees on the move -- and their families. But as more organizations seek to deploy talent around the world, the need for a new approach to talent mobility was clear. MOVE Guides was founded to fill this gap, offering a truly end-to-end platform to support all aspects of global employee relocations and streamline the entire talent mobility process.

During her appearance on HRExaminer Executive Conversations, Brynne Kennedy, founder and CEO of MOVE Guides, will join host John Sumser to explore the current state of talent mobility, and how her company helps organizations transform the way they move employees across the globe. Addressing the challenges organizations face in their talent mobility programs, Kennedy will share how MOVE Guides enables companies to generate configurable cost estimates, develop dynamic timelines, provide real-time status updates, integrate with existing systems and improve the overall experience for a company's HR team, finance department and, most importantly, the relocating employee. In addition, Kennedy will discuss MOVE Guides' latest updates and how it will continue to transform talent mobility in the year ahead.

Talent mobility professionals, HR practitioners and finance leaders interested in learning more about the latest trends in talent mobility and the best practices for deploying talent around the globe are encouraged to tune in. To listen to the episode, please visit: http://www.blogtalkradio.com/hrexaminer/2017/01/13/hrexaminer-executive-conversations-with-brynne-kennedy-move-guides.

About MOVE Guides

MOVE Guides helps HR teams move their employees around the world -- for any reason, any policy and any location. MOVE Guides partners with leading multinational companies to deliver a full global mobility program across 200 countries with their Talent Mobility Cloud platform, concierge-level support for employees and a global supply chain of partners.

MOVE Guides has offices in the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and is backed by New Enterprise Associates and Notion Capital. For more information, go to: http://www.moveguides.com and follow MOVE Guides on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.