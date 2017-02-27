REMINDER - OneSpin Solutions' Comprehensive Design Verification Solutions on Display at DVCon

Co-Sponsor of Panel featuring Verification Leaders including OneSpin's Raik Brinkmann

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 27, 2017) -

WHO: OneSpin® Solutions, provider of innovative formal verification solutions for error-free digital integrated circuits (ICs)

WHAT: Will demonstrate its four comprehensive design verification solutions -- Quantify™ Fault Observation Coverage, SystemC/C++ Formal Verification Environment, Equivalence Checking-Field Programmable Gate Array (EC-FPGA) and Safety Critical Analysis and Diagnostic coverage -- at DVCon in Booth #701

WHEN: DVCon's Booth Crawl Monday, February 27, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Tuesday, February 28, and Wednesday, March 1, from 2:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.

WHERE: DoubleTree Hotel, San Jose, Calif.

OneSpin and the ESD Alliance will co-host a panel moderated by Jim Hogan of Vista Ventures featuring six well-known verification leaders, including Raik Brinkmann, OneSpin's chief executive officer, who grew their companies from startup to medium-sized industry player. It will be held Monday, February 27, starting at 7 p.m., after DVCon's Booth Crawl, until 8:30 p.m. More information can be found at: http://bit.ly/2kNWx6T

About OneSpin Solutions

OneSpin Solutions is a pioneer of advanced formal techniques to solve practical verification challenges. Its award winning, leading technology enables a versatile range of verification solutions, including agile design evaluation for designers, together with advanced, coverage-driven assertion based verification, and automated apps for a range of design verification tasks. In addition, Onespin provides a safety-critical formal solution for high reliability applications, a SystemC/C++ capability for High Level Synthesis (HLS) code verification, and Equivalency Checking to improve FPGA quality of results. OneSpin has grown dramatically in the last four years, and may be found at many leading electronics companies worldwide.

OneSpin is a registered trademark of OneSpin Solutions GmbH. OneSpin Solutions, OneSpin 360, OneSpin 360 DV, OneSpin 360 DV-Inspect, OneSpin 360 DV-Verify, OneSpin 360 DV-Certify, OneSpin 360 EC-RTL, OneSpin 360 EC-FPGA, OneSpin 360 EC-ASIC, other OneSpin product names, Quantify MDV, GapFreeVerification and the OneSpin logo are trademarks of OneSpin Solutions GmbH. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.