REMINDER - Optymyze to Highlight Best Practices for Leveraging Sales Data at PharmaForce 2017

Optymyze, a worldwide provider of enterprise cloud applications and services for improving sales and channel performance

Will present a keynote, "Approaching Compensation and Information to Sales Ops," during PharmaForce 2017.

Monday, September 18 - Wednesday, September 20, 2017

"Approaching Compensation and Information to Sales Ops" is scheduled for Tuesday, September 19 at 3:00 p.m. CDT.

Hilton Austin

500 East 4th Street

Austin, Texas

Collecting data is one thing, knowing how to use it to improve business outcomes is another. During PharmaForce 2017, Erich Sachse, vice president, Professional Services for Optymyze will join John Vitti, executive director, Commercial Process Optimization, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals to discuss giving sales reps actionable managed care information.

Exploring the experience of Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Sachse and Vitti will explain how organizations can harness the data it already collects and adapt that information into something tangible that sales reps can use. Session attendees will also learn outcomes and insights from groups using these data tactics plus how to leverage these methods within their organizations.

For event information, visit https://pharmaforce.wbresearch.com.

About Optymyze

Optymyze is revolutionizing the performance of salespeople with data science, process automation, enterprise planning, and advanced analytics. We do this by motivating people to achieve sales goals; efficiently managing sales operations; predicting the performance of each sales person, and forecasting sales results and the cost of sales. By enabling clients to rapidly and efficiently adapt to change, Optymyze turns sales operations into a strategic advantage. Our success has been recognized by Ventana Research for innovations in sales operations management, and by Brandon Hall Group for advances in sales enablement.

