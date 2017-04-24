REMINDER - Phenom People Brings the Optimal Candidate Journey to SHRM Talent Management Conference

HORSHAM, PA--(Marketwired - Apr 24, 2017) -

WHO:

Ed Newman, chief evangelist at Phenom People, the leader in Talent Relationship Marketing

WHAT:

Will present the session "Optimizing the Candidate Journey" at the SHRM Talent Management Conference and Exposition.

WHEN:

Monday, April 24 - Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Newman is scheduled to speak on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 8:15 a.m. CDT.

WHERE:

Hyatt Regency Chicago

151 E. Upper Wacker Drive

Chicago, Ill.

Phenom People will exhibit in Booth No. 615.

DETAILS:

For employers looking to attract top talent, mapping out the candidate journey can generate excitement and increase job seekers' interest in an organization. A powerful tool, the candidate journey is not the candidate experience, as each candidate and each journey will ultimately follow a different path. To leverage the candidate journey as part of the talent acquisition process, employers need to recognize this distinction and work to better understand what job seekers are doing, thinking and feeling as they search for employment.

During the SHRM Talent Management Conference and Exposition, Ed Newman, chief evangelist at Phenom People, will discuss the candidate journey and how employers can harness it to enhance talent acquisition efforts. Newman will explain how to identify different types of job seekers in order to understand how candidates feel throughout the journey. Leveraging these insights, Newman will show how employers can design an experience that attracts, engages and ultimately, convinces top talent that the company is right for them. Session attendees will also learn about the role of content and how to make messaging more accessible and relevant to the job seekers their organizations want to attract.

Recruiters, hiring managers, HR and talent professionals interested in learning more about the candidate journey and Talent Relationship Marketing are encouraged to attend this session or connect with representatives from Phenom People in Booth No. 615. For more information about the SHRM Talent Management Conference and Exposition, visit: https://conferences.shrm.org/talent-conference.

