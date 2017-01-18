REMINDER - Stand Out from the Recruiting Crowd: Appcast Webinar to Share Expert Tips to Attract Talent

LEBANON, NH--(Marketwired - Jan 18, 2017) -

WHO: Appcast, the first programmatic, pay-per-applicant job advertising exchange, and Tim Sackett, industry thought leader and president of HRU Technical Resources

WHAT: Will present a complimentary webinar titled, "Talent Acquisition is Dead: Talent Attraction Takes Root."

WHEN: Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. EST (1:00 p.m. CST / 12:00 p.m. MST / 11:00 a.m. PST)

WHERE: To register, visit: http://info.appcast.io/talent-acquisition-is-dead-talent-attraction-takes-root-webinar

DETAILS: The way in which companies hire talent has evolved greatly over the last few years. One of the biggest changes is the rise of the concept of talent attraction -- rather than passively waiting for candidates to apply, talent attraction means actively seeking qualified candidates, engaging them and turning them into applicants. But to attract talent effectively, employers must figure out how they can break through the noise in the market and ensure their employment brand and messaging resonate with top talent.

During this Appcast webinar, Tim Sackett, industry thought leader and president of HRU Technical Resources, will discuss the evolution of the recruiting function from talent acquisition to talent attraction and share the recruitment marketing techniques employers can use to stand out in a crowded field. Sackett will also explain how companies can create a single, consistent version of their employment brand, present the components of an effective employee referral program and share how they can enable employees to tell their own stories to provide an authentic view of the employment brand. Attendees will learn practical tips they can implement immediately to improve their talent attract strategies.

HR professionals, recruiters and hiring managers interested in learning more about how they can start attracting talent to their organizations are encouraged to attend this webinar. Additional information, including registration details, can be accessed at: http://info.appcast.io/talent-acquisition-is-dead-talent-attraction-takes-root-webinar.

Attendees of the webinar are also eligible to receive HRCI and SHRM credit for continuing education.

