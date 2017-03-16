News Room
March 16, 2017 08:30 ET

REMINDER/Stella-Jones Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss its Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX:SJ)

OPEN TO: Analysts, investors and all interested parties
DATE: Friday, March 17, 2017
TIME: 10:00 AM Eastern Time
CALL: 647-788-4922 (For all Toronto and overseas participants)
1-877-223-4471 (For all other North American participants)

Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.

If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-800-585-8367 and entering the passcode 65841292 on your phone. This recording will be available on Friday, March 17, 2017 as of 1:00 PM until 11:59 PM on Friday, March 24, 2017.

Contact Information

  • Martin Goulet
    MaisonBrison
    514-731-0000

