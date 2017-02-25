REMINDER/Support from the Government of Canada for snowmobiling in Gaspesie

BAIE-DES-SABLES, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 25, 2017) - Media representatives are invited to a press conference during which Mr. Rémi Massé, MP for Avignon-La Mitis-Matane-Matapédia, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), will make an announcement about the Club Motoneige de la Mitis (2001) inc.

Denis Santerre, Mayor of Baie-des-Sables, and Donald Bélanger, President of the Club Motoneige de la Mitis (2001) inc., will also be on site.

Date: Sunday, February 26, 2017 Time: 1:30 p.m. Location: Municipal Council room 20 du Couvent St. Baie-des-Sables QC G0J 1C0

Stay connected

Follow us on Twitter @CanEconDev