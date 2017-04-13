REMINDER - Talent Function to Spotlight Future-Facing Talent Acquisition Strategies at ERE Recruiting Conference

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 13, 2017) -

WHO:

Talent Function, reinventing Talent Acquisition for leading global organizations

WHAT:

Will exhibit at the upcoming ERE Recruiting Conference.

WHEN:

Tuesday, April 18 - Thursday, April 20, 2017

WHERE:

San Diego Marriott Marquis and Marina

333 W. Harbor Drive

San Diego, Calif.

Talent Function will exhibit at Booth No. 302.

DETAILS:

As the war for talent continues, successful Talent Acquisition requires more than a one-size-fits-all approach. Today's employers need to implement strategies and technologies that attract and engage talent, improve recruiter, manager and candidate experiences and ultimately, deliver successful hiring. This requires understanding, selecting and implementing strategies and solutions that support recruiting practices based on current and future hiring needs.

During the ERE Recruiting Conference, consultants from Talent Function will be on-site to discuss the best ways to identify, deploy or optimize talent acquisition strategies and solutions. The Talent Function team will also showcase client case studies and host conversations with industry veterans and Talent Acquisition leaders about the strategies and technologies that can improve hiring outcomes in the years to come. Conference attendees interested in learning how Talent Function works to enable "The Future of Talent Acquisition" are encouraged to schedule a one-on-one meeting, or stop by and visit company consultants at Booth No. 302 during exhibition hours.

In addition to the conference, Talent Function will co-host a Talent Board Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards reception on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. PDT. If interested in attending, contact Talent Function to request a special VIP invitation at: http://www.talentfunction.com/contact-us.

Talent Function reinvents Talent Acquisition for leading global organizations. We help our clients succeed with comprehensive and forward-looking strategies, leading technologies, best business processes, and smooth deployments to deliver ROI and business performance. We're strategic, specific and practical. We have the humility to listen carefully, the creativity and experience to innovate, the expertise to do things right the first time, and the passion to make clients successful. And we love doing it. To learn more, visit www.talentfunction.com.