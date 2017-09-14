REMINDER - Talent Sonar Hosts Harvard Professor Iris Bohnet for Webinar on Improving Corporate Culture

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 14, 2017) -

Talent Sonar, the only complete solution that structures the entire hiring process

Will present a complimentary webinar titled, "The New Culture Rules to Achieve Business Success in 2018."

Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. EDT (12:00 p.m. CDT / 11:00 a.m. MDT / 10:00 a.m. PDT)

Registration can be accessed at https://talentsonar.com/blog/creating-positive-corporate-culture-back-school-harvard-professor-iris-bohnet-ceo-laura-mather.

With shocking incidents of workplace harassment and poor diversity reports grabbing headlines, many companies are reevaluating their internal cultures. Trying to change employee attitudes can help but won't necessarily change the atmosphere and ethos. Instead, to move towards a new corporate culture, companies need to implement new processes that foster diversity and create an inclusive work environment.

During this webinar, Iris Bohnet, professor of Public Policy at Harvard University and behavioral economist at Harvard Kennedy Center, and Laura Mather, CEO of Talent Sonar, will discuss how to approach improving corporate culture and position an organization for business success. Bohnet and Mather will examine today's renewed interest in corporate culture and why companies should be concerned. From here, Bohnet and Mather will consider the pros and cons of various techniques and share strategies that can be used to effect positive change.

